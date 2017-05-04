Shooting Stars Brings the Arts Home

I grew up with access to anything and everything art related, so when I hear that there are kids that grow up without that access, my heart breaks a little.

But there’s hope for the kids of Webster County now, as they’re learning how to become the little stars they were meant to be.

In the small town of Providence, Kentucky, “Shooting Stars Arts Workshop” is bringing the arts to the community.



Here in Webster county one of the first things to go is the arts funding, but there was never really anything to cut in this area. So what we’ve done is we’ve brought everything that’s art related to this area.

She’s not kidding.

Shooting Stars features programs in dance, photography, yoga, jiu-jitsu, music, theatre, and more!

Seriously, they’ve left nothing and no one out.

We have classes for children with special needs, we have classes for children who are getting into trouble a lot at school. We offer so much, I mean basically if it’s art related, you name it.

Melinda describes herself as being an outsider who “got out”.

I was interested in a lot of things and I couldn’t relate to a lot of the other kids.

So why come back?

I had a twinge of guilt all of these years and I’ve never been able to live down that guilt, so I thought I’m gonna do something.

I’m gonna make this readily available to these kids, who I know are talented and need a place where they can come and express themselves and they can have their own platform. They can make their own impact in the world.

It’s a beautiful thing for the kids, but the benefits are spreading…

It’s already brought the community together, and I think that Henry Ford was the one that said, ‘Coming together is a start, staying together is progress, but working together is success.’ And we’ve only been open a month and we’re already so successful because so many people in the community have donated their time to volunteer to help fix this place up. It’s just brought the whole community together.

And the best thing about it is people know that not everyone can afford this, not everyone has access to the funds. Several people have come forward and said, ‘You know, I don’t have kids anymore and I would love to sponsor a child. I’d love to see them tap dance. I would love to see them play the piano or learn an instrument. We need businesses or other people who are willing to sponsor these kids so they can continue to do it.

To Sponsor a child, message Shooting Stars through Facebook, or call (812) 499-7284.

