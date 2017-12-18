Shooting at Rick’s Sports Bar Under Investigation

Evansville Police continue investigating a shooting near South Green River Road and Covert Avenue. Officers were called to Rick’s Sports Bar around 9:00 Monday night, where a witness found a victim in the parking lot.

The person was taken to St. Vincent, but their condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle, a red Hyundai Sonata, is missing and they’re looking for a black man last seen wearing a tan jacket.

There’s also a possible second victim that was in the car and is unaccounted for.

If you have information, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

