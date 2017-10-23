Home Indiana Shooting Reported On Indiana State Campus October 23rd, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

Police in Terre Haute are looking into a late night shooting on the campus of Indiana State University. The incident was reported around 9:30 Sunday near Cromwell Hall. No names have been released, but investigators say the shooting was accidental, and it was self inflicted. Police say the person involved in the case is 28 years old and does not appear to be a student at ISU. No one else was reportedly involved in the shooting. The person who was shot was taken to a Terre Haute hospital. The extent of his injuries have not been released. The gun believed to have been used in the incident has been recovered.

Officials say there is no threat to the ISU campus, and classes will take place Monday as scheduled.



