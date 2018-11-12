Home Indiana Evansville Shooting on Evansville’s East Side Ends in Three Arrests November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have arrested three suspects in connection to shooting on November 8th that injured one person.

Connor Johnson, Xzereus Dlamini, and a 17-year-old female were arrested and charged with robbery with serious bodily injury and burglary with serious bodily injury.

Police believe the 17-year-old female went to the victim Odie Carrier’s apartment at 3421 Wood Duck Drive just after 9:00pm to engage in sexual activity. Based on text messages recovered from Carrier’s phone, he was going to pay her for the encounter. Although police had the messages, they did not have a verified name associated with the phone number Carrier was exchanging texts with.

Police say they believe Johnson and Dlamini entered Carrier’s home with the female intending to rob Carrier. Police say Johnson shot Carrier during the incident, then fled the scene with the other two suspects.

All three suspects were arrested at a traffic stop at 2:30AM on November 9th. During the stop, drugs and a gun were seized, but there was nothing that connected the vehicle or the suspects to the earlier shooting on Wood Duck Drive.

As the shooting investigation progressed, information was uncovered that connected the occupants of the car stop to the shooting. The unverified phone that had been involved in the shooting was found to belong to the female who had been cited and released from the car stop.

Police say Johnson was interviewed and implicated himself in crime.

Johnson and Dlamini are being held in Vanderburgh County jail. The juvenile suspect is being held at a secure juvenile facility.

