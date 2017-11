Evansville Police Sgt. Rahm confirms one person killed near the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive.

The call came in around 7:00pm Sunday.

Police are on scene interviewing witnesses and the suspect who is in custody.

Evansville Police Department is investigating the shooting, and preparing a search warrant.

We have a crew on scene.

