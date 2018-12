Daviess County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting in Utica, Kentucky.

The shooting took place after 3 A.M. in the 10000 block of Mill Street.

A male drove himself to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies determined that he was shot during a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend at their residence in Utica.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

