Home Kentucky Shooting Investigation Underway In Hopkins County February 21st, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

The Hopkins County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is investigating a morning shooting.

It happened around 7:30 on Logan Road in Dawson Springs. Deputies say a neighbor called Robert Woodward and Christopher Summers and asked them for help in connection to another man who was stealing a trailer. Woodward and Summers went to the area and found the person they believed was stealing the trailer. They followed the man, who eventually stopped, got out of his vehicle, then got into an altercation with Woodward and Summers. At some point in the fight a shot was fired, and the man took off.

Detectives say he was found later on Kirkwood Springs Road where he had run off the road. The man had been hit by the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is identified as 49 year old Joseph Scott Eli of Dawson Springs. So far no charges have been filed, but an investigation continues.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments