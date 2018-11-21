44News | Evansville, IN

Shooting Incident Leaves One Person Injured in Evansville

November 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Englewood Avenue just after 1:00PM.

Police say the teenage victim was taken to Deaconess Hospital after being shot to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was with an adult family member at the time of the shooting. The family member drove him to the hospital.

Police say the shooting is being treated as a criminal act, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896.

