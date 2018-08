One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Henderson.

Police were called to the 500 block of Clay Street after 1:00PM to investigate the incident.

Authorities say the victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time they had arrived.

Authorities on scene were not able to provide any information on the suspect or report whether an arrest has been made.

