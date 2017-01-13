Home Indiana Evansville One Person Shot in Head at Azalea Pointe Apartments January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville Pinterest

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of S. Lincoln Park Dr.

The call came in to dispatch around 9 PM Friday. One person was shot in the head and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. It happened at the Azalea Pointe Apartments on the Southeast side of Evansville.

One person is in custody, but police are still trying to figure out his involvement in the crime.

Evansville Police are still investigating and plan to give an update as soon as possible.

