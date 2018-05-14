Home Indiana Evansville Alleged Shooter Dies Days After Active Shooter Situation May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of shooting and killing a man on Friday night on Evansville’s north side has died.

Vanderburgh County Coroner confirmed that 56 year old Barry Freeman died at 9:55 PM at Deaconess Hospital. He was involved in the active shooter response made by numerous law enforcement agencies on N. Kentucky Ave Friday night.

An autopsy is still pending at this time. The Evansville Police Department will still continue with the investigation as planned.

