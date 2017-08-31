Home Indiana Evansville Shoe Carnival Stock Rises After Second Quarter Earnings August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Shoe Carnival Stock was flying high Thursday following positive results in its earning report for the second quarter of 2017. Shoe Carnival reported earnings per share of 24 cents in the second quarter of 2017.

That’s an increase over its earnings per share of 22 cents from the second quarter of 2016. It also beat Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 20 cents for the quarter.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $235 million, up more than $4 million over this time last year.

