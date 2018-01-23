44News | Evansville, IN

Shoe Carnival Kicks Off Third Year of Princess Lacey’s Lace Donation Drive

Shoe Carnival Kicks Off Third Year of Princess Lacey’s Lace Donation Drive

January 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

It’s back for a third year, Shoe Carnival is once again kicking off its Princess Lacey’s Laces Donation Drive. It’s part of the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week.

Fans can buy Lacey’s Laces, a specifically designed pair of gold sneaker laces, in stores and online throughout the year.

All the proceeds benefit Coaches vs. Cancer and Princess Lacey’s legacy. Lacey Holsworth was an avid basketball fan who died of pancreatic cancer in 2014 when she was just eight.

For more information on Princess Lacey’s Laces and Shoe Carnival’s efforts against pediatric cancer, click here.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.