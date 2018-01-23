Home Indiana Evansville Shoe Carnival Kicks Off Third Year of Princess Lacey’s Lace Donation Drive January 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s back for a third year, Shoe Carnival is once again kicking off its Princess Lacey’s Laces Donation Drive. It’s part of the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week.

Fans can buy Lacey’s Laces, a specifically designed pair of gold sneaker laces, in stores and online throughout the year.

All the proceeds benefit Coaches vs. Cancer and Princess Lacey’s legacy. Lacey Holsworth was an avid basketball fan who died of pancreatic cancer in 2014 when she was just eight.

For more information on Princess Lacey’s Laces and Shoe Carnival’s efforts against pediatric cancer, click here.

