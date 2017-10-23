Shoe Carnival Giving Every Employee the Day off for Thanksgiving
Shoe Carnival is doing something big for its employees this year. The company announced plans to close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, coast to coast, and instead let their employees spend the day with friends and family.
This will apply to all corporate employees and all sales associates at every Shoe Carnival store in the country.
The company does plan to give shoppers early access to Black Friday deals, but those will all be online at Shoe Carnival Online
All of its stores will open on Black Friday starting at 6:00 a.m.