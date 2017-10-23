Home Indiana Evansville Shoe Carnival Giving Every Employee the Day off for Thanksgiving October 23rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Shoe Carnival is doing something big for its employees this year. The company announced plans to close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, coast to coast, and instead let their employees spend the day with friends and family.

This will apply to all corporate employees and all sales associates at every Shoe Carnival store in the country.

The company does plan to give shoppers early access to Black Friday deals, but those will all be online at Shoe Carnival Online

All of its stores will open on Black Friday starting at 6:00 a.m.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



