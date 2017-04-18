Home Indiana Shoals Residents Behind Bars for Drug Arrest April 18th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Two Shoals residents have been arrested after the Martin County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police teamed up on a drug investigation.

Brandon Stone, 32, is behind bars after a sheriff and senior trooper teamed up in a controlled buy.

With recorded conversations, police were able to file charges against Stone for conspiring to deal methamphetamine.

As Stone had been on probation, a probation search order was issued.

Police found marijuana and a Schedule IV controlled substance in his home.

Along with Brandon Stone, Stacy Stone, 41, was taken into custody for drug charges and child neglect.

The couple is being held in the Martin County Jail.

Comments

comments