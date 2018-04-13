There hasn’t been a live stage theatre production in Henderson for a while, and now they’re coming back in a big way with a show that asks is it adventure or plain fiction, and by the end, will you even care?

Louis: Why must I stay indoors?

Why can’t I go out and play?

Mom: Dear child, you’re a fragile boy with a delicate constitution.

GRETCHIN: Louis is a sickly child who passes his bedridden days listening to his mother read him adventure stories.

His imagination enflamed, the 16-year-old Louis leaves home to see the world for himself.

Mother: You’re what?

Louis: She does not take this well.

Mother: You can’t leave, you’re still a child!

Louis: I am not a child!

I’m sixteen years old, nearly seventeen.

GRETCHIN: He soon falls in with a crusty sea captain who invites him to join a pearl fishing expedition to the Coral Sea.

Louis: There she is, the Wonder Work.

My, she’s a beauty!

GRETCHIN: There follows all manner of hair-raising incidents, including a man-eating octopus…

Sailor: Oh!

Help!

Louis: Hideous tentacles rise up…5…10…15 feet long like giant snakes from the sea!

GRETCHIN: …years passed on a deserted island, marriage to an aboriginal woman…

Louis: Young lady, I mean you no harm!

In fact, I’m fairly certain I just saved your life.

To which she replies…

Aboriginal Woman: Ay-yay-yay-yay-yeee!

GRETCHIN: …And eventually a triumphant return to London, where he’s hailed as a national hero.

But, after his return, he starts losing track of his own story.

The tall tales about riding sea turtles and being wrecked in a giant whirlpool are called into question by a chorus of experts and skeptics.

Was it all mere fantasy or total fabrication?

And if so, does that make the tale any less amazing or entertaining?

You decide for yourself.



“Shipwrecked! An Entertainment”, is this Friday and Saturday at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

Tickets are $11.42 on Eventbrite.

Gretchin's jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

