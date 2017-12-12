Shipping Companies Experiencing Delivery Delays

An influx of online purchases on the busiest online shopping day in US history is testing the limits of shipping companies.

Last week, UPS warned that some deliveries would be delayed by one or two days as its holiday load rises five percent to 750 million packages.

On Monday, the company said last week’s delays had been resolved.

Pilots who deliver for DHL and Amazon’s Prime Air say they are already experiencing delays.

Retailers are encouraging shoppers to buy online and pick up at the store.

