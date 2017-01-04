Home Illinois Shimkus asks Residents to Participate in the Valentines for Heroes Program January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus has come up with a way to show our servicemen and women a lot of love this Valentine’s Day. He will once again hold his annual Valentine’s for Heroes program. All four of Shimkus’ district offices will collect Valentines for both veterans and active service members. His office will collect the Valentine’s until February 4th.

The Valentine’s will be distributed to local veterans’ affairs and military outlets before the 14th.

Residents are asked to address them to a specific person, not sign your last name and leave the envelopes unsealed.

Here are the district offices you can send the Valentine’s to:

– 15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062

– City Hall Room 12, 110 East Locust Street, Harrisburg, IL 62946

– 101 North Fourth Street, Suite 303, Effingham, IL 62401

– 201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 218, Danville, IL 61832

You’re asked to not address them to a specific person, not sign their last name and leave the envelopes unsealed.

Comments

comments