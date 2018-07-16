Shhh…It’s a Silent Party!

Parties…

They’re a lot of fun!

Friends, food, music…

But, have you ever gone to a party and thought, man, the music is way too loud?

Or you didn’t care for what the DJ was spinning?

Or even…had the cops roll up because a neighbor complained, and shut the party down?

The latest trend in nightlife will solve all three of these party problems, and that trend has made its way to the Tri-State!

Shhhh…were headed to a Silent Party.





Silent Party is an avant-garde concept, changing the landscape for which we experience music on a social level.

Transporting your party into a world that is unlike anything you have ever experienced.

Open the door, plop down your cash and ID, grab a pair of headphones and put them on.

Find your DJ’scolor, and flip the channel over to that hue.

3 DJs in one!

It’s like a music festival, except you don’t have to walk around to the different stages.

Basically, a Silent Disco is where everybody in attendance wears headphones, and the headphones have 3 different channels so you can tune in to every channel and basically pick the DJ you want to listen to. So, as you can see, there’s a red channel, green channel, blue channel, and each channel has a different genre of music. So whatever vibe you’re in, that’s the vibe you get to listen to.

And think about this: no noise ordinance to worry about!

What type of complaint can we get if everybody’s wearing headphones? You know what I mean?

It’s not like a loud noise coming from the venue itself.

I love the communal aspect of the silent party, you’ll be on the dance floor and all of a sudden it gets hype, and you can watch the lights change as the crowd all changes over to the same DJ.

When you see some people that’s vibing to the same song?

It’s an invitation, like, ‘Alright then, they like the same song, let me go over there and see what they’re talking about.

You know?

I’ve seen this on YouTube a lot lately, and it seems like it’s only been in bigger cities. So, being an Evansville native, I’m like, ‘Ummm, we’re doing something this awesome, I’m gonna be here!’

And the word silent?

Bit of a misnomer…

Party like the police are listening…they won’t hear anything…but you will.

Ssshhh.

The next Silent Party is August 3rd!

