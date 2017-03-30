Home Indiana Evansville Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of New Phone Scam Popping Up in Vanderburgh Co. March 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new phone scam is popping up around Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about reports of scammers calling residents claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say the caller claims someone in the household has a warrant for their arrest as a result of missing jury duty. Callers seem to know the name of the individual, but do not appear to have any personally identifiable information. The scammer tries to get money from the victim in order to have the warrant recalled.

Scammers “spoof” the victim’s caller ID to make it look like the call is originating from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office will not solicit the payment of fines or fees over the phone. Area residents are asked to treat calls like this with skepticism.

