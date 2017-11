Home Indiana Sheriff’s Office: Possible Threats Close South Gibson School Corporation November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announces that all South Gibson School Corporation Schools will be closed. This closing is due to possible threats made toward schools in the area. The schools will be closed Friday, November 10th.

There was no other information was given.

