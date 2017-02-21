Sheriff’s Office Hosts Ceremony To Recognize Deputies And Officers

Honoring the old, and bringing in the new. The sheriff’s office hosted a ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of several deputies and confinement officers in Vanderburgh County. They were honored for a number of things, including life-saving acts many performed on duty.

At the end of the ceremony, officials swore in two new sheriff’s deputies. They say they have big shoes to fill, and can only hope to do great things like their colleagues.

Deputy Sheriff Logan Osborne said, “If we’re ever in that situation, we can only hope to do what they did and have the courage to do that. It will be a tough job, but I think we’re gonna be ready.”

Congratulations to the two new Vanderburgh County deputies, Logan Osborne and Matthew Gardner.

