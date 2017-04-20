Sheriff’s Office Helps Grieving Deputy with Loss

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is rallying around one of their own after the murder of an Evansville woman. Allison Tenbarge is the daughter of lieutenant Kenneth Tenbarge. She was found dead in a Tennessee home. Tenbarge is a 2015 Harrison High School graduate.

Members of the sheriff’s office must learn to cope with difficult cases, but say this one is especially difficult because one of their own is hurting.

20-year-old Allison Tenbarge was found dead in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her alleged killer, 21-year-old Quentin Bird, was arrested for murder.

While the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the investigation, members are looking out for Lieutenant Kenneth Tenbarge as he and his family grieve.

Investigators say the murder is believed to be domestic in nature.

Police say Allison was pregnant at the time of her death and they are still working to determine a motive.

Quentin Bird is currently being held in the Christian County Jail. He faces charges of burglary, tampering with evidence and murder.

Comments

comments