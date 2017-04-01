Sheriff’s Deputies Seeking Help for Wanted Person

The Dubois County Sheriff’s office needs your help in locating a wanted person. 34-year-old Dennis “Denny” Burgdorf is 5’10, about 180 pounds and has a short black hair cut.

He has numerous tattoos including one that says Kelsey on the right side of his neck. Burgdorf is wanted for failing to appear.

Police also want to question him about thefts over the past week. A red 2004 Ford F-450 truck with a utility bed and an Indiana truck plate is still missing.

Anyone with information on Burgdorf’s whereabouts should contact police.

