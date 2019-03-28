Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Alleged Abductor

A teenaged girl and her family came to the tri-state for some spring break rest, relaxation, and to visit family. Although, Wednesday afternoon was anything but relaxing.

She and her family were spending some quality time at North Ohio County Park when two men in a white Ford Taurus pulled up around two in the afternoon. One man got out of the passenger side and grabbed her. Luckily she was able to break loose from his grip.

The teen’s family was nearby during this incident. They were so close in fact, one Ohio County Sheriff’s deputy tells 44News her dad was able to run to her after the struggle.

Law enforcement tells 44News the family did not think much of the incident until it got brought up during a conversation at dinner about three hours later.

