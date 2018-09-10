Sheriff’s Deputies, Officers and Nurses Recognized at Ceremony

Hard work and dedication to serving this community is not left under the radar in the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Every few months the sheriff’s office holds a ceremony to recognize its officer’s accomplishments.

Six deputies have moved up in the department. Two deputies retired, one joined the department, and others were recognized for a job well done.

Hunter Blackford was sworn in as a deputy officer. “I just like to help people and better our community so it’s a top priority,” says Ofc. Blackford.

Sheriff Wedding is at the top of the department now, but he says he remembers working his way up the ranks as many deputies do today.

“It’s a lot of hard work. A lot of trust and loyalty in the agency and pride in the agency itself. I think most of our jailers and deputies carry a lot of pride with them so they go on trying to do the best job they can do all the time,” says Sheriff Wedding.

One deputy is being recognized for his action in a potential life or death situation. Confinement Officer Andrew Dile was given the Lifesaver Award for his actions at the Vanderburgh County jail with an inmate who was unconscious.

“Heard a commotion going on in one of the housing units and it didn’t sound exactly normal so I went in to find out what was going on and found an inmate on the top bunk unresponsive, says Ofc. Dile.

Three nurses who helped revive the woman were also recognized for their duties.

Sheriff Wedding says it’s important to honor the accomplishments of employees in the sheriff’s office because many of their jobs can go from doing nothing to being involved in a life or death situation in a matter of seconds.

“We do have a dangerous job and we are there to protect people and when most people would run away from danger, we are tasked to go into that same environment that most people would run away from and put ourselves at risk,” says Sheriff Wedding.

Comments

comments