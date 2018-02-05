Sheriff’s Deputies, Confinements Officers Recognized At Ceremony

Honoring the old, and bringing in the new. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of several deputies and confinement officers. It was held Monday morning at the Old Courthouse in Evansville.

Each person was recognized for a number of things, including life-saving acts. The sheriff’s office also welcomed seven new sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says the event is always a special time in a new sheriff’s deputy’s life.

Wedding said, “It’s also really neat to hire new deputy sheriffs because I remember back thirty-something years ago when I became a new deputy sheriff. It’s a new part of your life, it’s a new journey for you. It’s an exciting time, the families are very excited, and it’s exciting for me to give them that chance to be a deputy sheriff and serve our community.”

A former deputy also received an award for saving the life of a current Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The individuals being recognized at the ceremony include:

New Deputy Sheriffs:

Michael Brown

Scott Elmendorf

Daniel Sander

Shelley Wallace

Adam Weinzapfel

Jared Zwilling

Clint Stanton

Completion of ILEA:

Deputy Jordan Kuester

Deputy Chelsea Trail

Retirement:

Joe Beckwith – Deputy Sheriff

Emily Lander – Confinement Officer

Awards:

Chris Spence – Lifesaver Award

Sgt. Mark Rasure – Achievement Award

Sgt. Stetsun Sunderman – Commendation Award

Sgt. Joshua Wargel – Commendation Award

Deputy Kyle Alexander – Commendation Award

Deputy Shawn King – Commendation Award

Deputy Erik Nilssen – Commendation Award

Deputy Tony Toopes – Commendation Award

Deputy Zach Whicker – Commendation Award

