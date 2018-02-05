44News | Evansville, IN

Sheriff’s Deputies, Confinements Officers Recognized At Ceremony

February 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Honoring the old, and bringing in the new. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of several deputies and confinement officers. It was held Monday morning at the Old Courthouse in Evansville.

Each person was recognized for a number of things, including life-saving acts. The sheriff’s office also welcomed seven new sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says the event is always a special time in a new sheriff’s deputy’s life.

Wedding said, “It’s also really neat to hire new deputy sheriffs because I remember back thirty-something years ago when I became a new deputy sheriff. It’s a new part of your life, it’s a new journey for you. It’s an exciting time, the families are very excited, and it’s exciting for me to give them that chance to be a deputy sheriff and serve our community.”

A former deputy also received an award for saving the life of a current Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The individuals being recognized at the ceremony include:

New Deputy Sheriffs:
Michael Brown
Scott Elmendorf
Daniel Sander
Shelley Wallace
Adam Weinzapfel
Jared Zwilling
Clint Stanton

Completion of ILEA:
Deputy Jordan Kuester
Deputy Chelsea Trail

Retirement:
Joe Beckwith – Deputy Sheriff
Emily Lander – Confinement Officer

Awards:
Chris Spence – Lifesaver Award
Sgt. Mark Rasure – Achievement Award
Sgt. Stetsun Sunderman – Commendation Award
Sgt. Joshua Wargel – Commendation Award
Deputy Kyle Alexander – Commendation Award
Deputy Shawn King – Commendation Award
Deputy Erik Nilssen – Commendation Award
Deputy Tony Toopes – Commendation Award
Deputy Zach Whicker – Commendation Award

