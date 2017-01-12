Home Indiana Evansville Sheriff Wedding To Lead Training Committee For Indiana Sheriff’s K9 Academy January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana sheriff will lead training and policies in the state’s Sheriff’s K9 Academy.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been chosen by his 91 fellow sheriffs statewide to lead this training at the not-for-profit Indiana Sheriffs’ K9 Academy. This is the first in-state facility dedicated exclusively to law enforcement canines.

The new facility, which open in the fall of 2016, include kennels, classrooms, and tactical search facilities. Handlers and dogs from every county, city and state agency will be able to enroll.

The K9 academy is housed at the new Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch. Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden says the 62-acre property will be utilized for search-and-rescue instruction as well as horse patrol.

Wedding says Indiana’s police service dogs will be able to receive in-state patrol certifications on obedience, tracking, searching and control. The canines will also be able to get detection certifications on narcotics and explosives.

