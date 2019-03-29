Sheriff: Victim Bites Man in Alleged Abduction

Authorities are sharing more details about the suspects involved in an attempted abduction in Ohio County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Fordsville and it’s shocking that tight-knit and quiet town.

“For a small community like this. It’s pretty rare,” says Lendell Rusher Ohio County resident.

No one thought something like this would happen not in a town that seemed so safe. Although a Wednesday afternoon in the park turned into a nightmare for one teenager visiting her grandmother during spring break.

“The vehicle in question came up to her out on the highway and yelled some type of obscenity towards the child. They continue on. She comes down and sits on the second swing here. At that time the suspects pull back into the lot here. One of them exits the vehicle, comes around, and that’s when they make contact with the juvenile,” says Ohio County Sheriff Baetty.

Officials say the man walked up behind her and yanked on her ponytail as she was sitting on the swings. Then, he put her in a headlock but she put up a fight.

“She then fought back, biting the suspect on the left forearm,” says Sheriff Beatty. “Our suspect will have a marking that we can identify her bite from.”

Once he let her let go, she ran to her brothers who were walking this trail.

The teen’s father was nearby and came running.

She is now back home safe and sound, but the Ohio County Sheriff says this case is far from over.

“In small communities, we think we are safe but you never can let your guard down. We’ve upped our patrols in this area. We have been working restlessly on this case,” says Sheriff Beatty.

People say this is a great reminder that you never know who is lurking in your town no matter how small.

“Things happen nowadays. You might as well get ready for them,” says Rusher.

Everyone is urged to be on the lookout for a rundown Ford Taurus with a donut tire on the passenger side and a pit bull riding in the back.

The alleged abductor is described as a middle-aged man with glasses and a long beard with salt and pepper hair.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s office at (270) 298-4444

