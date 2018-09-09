Home Indiana Evansville Sheriff Ran Over At Eastland Mall, Survives With Minor Injuries September 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

One Vanderburgh County Sheriff escapes serious injuries after being run over by a fleeing shoplifter.

Around 9 P.M. on Saturday, a Sheriff was working an off duty shift at Eastland Mall, when a call came in regarding Marilyn Cosby shoplifting at Zumiez. The Mall Security then directed him to Cosby’s vehicle in the parking lot. The Sheriff says Cosby drove off without using headlights. After pulling over Cosby’s vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot, the Sheriff approached the vehicle, and Cosby began to drive away. Cosby continued on before hitting the curb of a grassy area. When the Sheriff approached the vehicle, he attempted to remove the keys from the ignition, that’s when Cosby began driving in reverse. When she started driving in reverse that’s when the Sheriff was drug by the car. The Sheriff flew onto the windshield of the vehicle and then onto the ground. Cosby ran over the Sheriff’s foot and continued in reverse where she hit the Sheriff’s vehicle and then another parked car occupied by an uninvolved individual.

Marilyn Cosby was then taken into custody with no further incidents. She was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. The Sheriff was treated for his injuries and later released from Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

