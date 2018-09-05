Sheriff Dave Wedding Talks About Loehrlein Case, Conviction

As Clint Loehrlein awaits his sentencing hearing, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding talks to 44News This Morning about the case and the challenges detectives faced preparing the case for trial.

A jury recently convicted Loehrlein of murdering his wife in January 2017 and trying to kill his twin daughters. The two young women, who were 21 at the time of the attack, were badly injured in the brutal attack and testified against their father at his trial.

The five-day trial ended with jurors finding Loehrlein guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and resisting law enforcement.

In his interview, Sheriff Wedding explains what made this case unusual, how detectives meticulously processed the difficult crime scene, and the impact the grisly crime had on the community.

Comments

comments