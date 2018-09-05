44News | Evansville, IN

Sheriff Dave Wedding Talks About Loehrlein Case, Conviction

Sheriff Dave Wedding Talks About Loehrlein Case, Conviction

September 5th, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

As Clint Loehrlein awaits his sentencing hearing, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding talks to 44News This Morning about the case and the challenges detectives faced preparing the case for trial.

A jury recently convicted Loehrlein of murdering his wife in January 2017 and trying to kill his twin daughters. The two young women, who were 21 at the time of the attack, were badly injured in the brutal attack and testified against their father at his trial.

The five-day trial ended with jurors finding Loehrlein guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and resisting law enforcement.

In his interview, Sheriff Wedding explains what made this case unusual, how detectives meticulously processed the difficult crime scene, and the impact the grisly crime had on the community.

Kayla Moody

44News This Morning Anchor & Executive Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
Twitter

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.