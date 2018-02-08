44News | Evansville, IN

Sheriff Dave Wedding Files For Re-Election

February 8th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Hundreds gathered at the Evansville Civic Center to watch Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding file for re-election. Sheriff Wedding took over the position four years ago and pointed to numerous accomplishments during his first tenure as sheriff including cutting contract costs, and efficiency.

If re-elected Sheriff Wedding says he still has a lot of work left to do mainly at the county jail which has been plagued by overcrowding.

“We’re looking at a building a larger jail and that’s possibly 500 beds and then when we build that we’re just not possibly going to build the jail as a warehouse for criminals we’re going to try to build a jail where we can actually start improving their overall conditions like start maybe a jail chemical addiction program,” says Sheriff Wedding.

So far, Sheriff Wedding is running unopposed.

