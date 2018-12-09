Home Kentucky Shelters Open In Owensboro During Cold Temperatures December 9th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The bone chill temperatures are bringing on an overnight white flag event in Owensboro. The expected wind chill could be at or below fifteen degrees.

As a result, St. Benedict’s homeless shelter will place a white flag on their door to let the public know that extra bed space may be available. Those who need a warm place to sleep can come to the shelter.

Monday could see the white flag flying again at St.Benedict’s shelter. Those needing transportation or food can contact Harry Pedigo tomorrow at 270-315-4419 before 4 P.M. at the St. Benedict’s shelter.

