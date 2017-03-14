Home Kentucky Shelter Officials Question Merit of University of Kentucky Study March 14th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A University of Kentucky study finds more than half of Kentucky’s 90 animal shelters are violating three or more state laws. In 2004, the Kentucky Humane Shelter Act was put in place providing protections for animals and standards for shelter conditions. Every county had three years to comply with the new rules but the UK study discovered many shelters continue to be non-compliant.

Officials operating some of the shelters involved in the study say there are two sides to every story. Shelter officials acknowledge improvements could be made but say this study and its conclusions lack merit.

In the case of Daviess County Animal Shelter, workers say a student showed up unannounced. The student arrived in the morning and shelter workers were busy cleaning the facility. The research consisted of a 20-point checklist and six open-ended questions. Shelter officials say they were excited for the study until results were published. The study concluded Daviess County Animal Shelter was in violation of 1 to 2 laws, raising questions that even UK educators couldn’t answer.

“All they could say is that a student had come down here anonymously and recorded what they thought was going on, and in fact the professor even said, “‘Don’t worry about it, it’s not that big of a deal,”” the problem that we have is it is a big deal,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative services for Daviess County Fiscal Court.

Daviess County sets an operating budget at more than $600,000 annually for the shelter. Under management of its Executive Director, the shelter has decreased its euthanasia rate by 60% in just the past 3 years. The shelter itself is just 13 years old and workers say they know they are in compliance with all state laws.

44News also reached out to Henderson Humane Society, another shelter that received a sub-par rating in the study. Officials at that facility told 44News no University of Kentucky student involved in any study ever showed up at that shelter to collect information.

