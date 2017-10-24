Home Illinois Shawneetown Adds New Too For Fighting Fires October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Shawneetown is adding a new tool for fighting fires. The Lemont Fire Protection District donated a 75-foot ladder truck to the Shawneetown Fire Department Monday.

Lemont Fire Chief George Rimbo said the ladder truck they donated to Shawneetown was replaced with a new ladder tower truck. This is the third truck that Lemont Fire Department has given to Shawneetown. Previously, they have been given a rescue truck and a pumper truck.

Once the Shawneetown City Council approved the donation, the fire department had to make some room in the fire station for the truck.

The Shawneetown Fire Department and the City Council paid it forward by giving the pumper truck to a department in Gallatin County. They are donating it to the Omaha Fire Department, and the OFD will donate its oldest fire truck to Elizabethtown Fire Department as its fire truck stopped running.

The Shawneetown Fire Department covers about 112 square miles in southeastern Gallatin County.

