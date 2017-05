Home Indiana Evansville Shawnee Drive in Evansville to Close for About 8 Weeks May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville drivers may need to find their way around some road closures for the next few weeks. Shawnee Drive will be closed to all traffic from East of Sunset Avenue to the alley before South East Riverside Drive. This will continue for about eight weeks.

The street closure is necessary for the construction of the Cass-Adams combined sewer overflow relief project.

