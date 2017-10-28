Sharks Spotted in Evansville

There are sharks in Evansville and they’ve been spotted at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries.

The Newport Aquarium’s WAVE on Wheels exhibit was on display in several EVPL locations.

The shark cart brings living sharks anywhere. The program talks about common misconceptions about sharks and gives an up close and personal look at the creatures.

”It makes me sad when we see sharks always portrayed as these really, really mean animals when they’re just trying to survive just like us,” said WAVE Foundation educator Nick Callahan. “They need food they need safe space and everything just like us. So, sure a long time ago there were sharks who had teeth like this, those aren’t around anymore.”

People were also taught how important shark conservation is in protecting this species.

Comments

comments