Shareholders Firm Investigating Vectren Deal With CenterPoint Energy

April 25th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

A shareholder rights firm is investigating Vectren’s merger deal with Houston-based CenterPoint Energy. The law firm is investigating whether board members breached their duties to shareholders with the sale.

This includes looking for alternatives to the sale, and if the board got the best price for stock shares.

On Monday, Vectren announced it had signed the agreement with CenterPoint with shareholders receiving $72 per stock share.

One Wall Street Analyst priced Vectren’s stock value at $75 per share.

