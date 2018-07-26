Home Indiana Share Your Ideas With the City of Jasper July 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper is growing and changing with several new projects in the works. Now the city is asking for the public to weigh in and share their ideas for the city. A website is set up that spells out the “Impact Jasper Comprehensive Plan”.

It started in June and for the next 14 months, they’ll gather information from officials and the public that will help give the city a roadmap for future projects.

A booth will be set up at this year’s Strassenfest where people can stop by and offer input.

To take part in the project vist Impact Jasper.

