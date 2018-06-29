Home Indiana Shannon Glenn Residents Displaced Following Plumbing Project June 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The owners of an east side apartment building forced people from their homes because of a plumbing project but now crews are running into some problems.

Crestline Properties own the Shannon Glenn apartments off south Geen River Road. Residents were asked to leave the building for a few days so workers could replace some pipes.

However, delays are pushing the project back and forcing people to stay in hotels. Some people say they were given a stipend because of the inconvenience but they’re saying it’s not enough money to stay in hotels and the inconvenience it’s causing.

The Indy-based company leaders say they plan to give additional support to residents til the problems are fixed.

