Shane Breedlove’s Family Will Pull Reward Money

The family of Shane Breedlove is withdrawing the reward money in his murder case. His family says they are going in a different direction with the case. The family continues to work with detectives on the case.

The family plans to pull the $40,000 reward money on Friday, December 19th at Midnight.

In July 2015, Breedlove was found shot outside KC’s Timeout Lounge in Evansville on his way to work. Police have made several arrests in the case, but those charges were eventually dropped.

Breedlove’s murder remains unsolved.

Shane’s father posted on Facebook about the family’s decision to withdraw the reward money.

