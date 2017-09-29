Shane Breedlove Music Fest Will Benefit Scholarship Program

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Rob Hensley from the Shane Breedlove Foundation in this week’s segment of Inside the Community.

Rob highlighted the third annual Shane Breedlove Music Fest, whichi will happen this weekend in Henderson. Shane Breedlove, a local Disc Jockey, was killed during a shooting outside of KC’s TimeOut Lounge along Washington Avenue.

Police have yet to link anyone to that murder.

The event will be at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 30th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, auctions items, and BBQ. This event is free and open to the public.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Shane Breedlove Scholarship Program.

Comments

comments