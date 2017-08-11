I absolutely LOVE that Evansville has a troupe that produces Shakespeare in the Park!

This year’s show is one of the most popular Shakespeare plays, all about a woman who refuses to be tamed.

They think she’s spoiled rotten…a Drama Queen…but she’s fierce, and will never settle.

Meet Kate.

Her younger and extremely naïve sister wants to get married, but in this traditional family, that’s not happening until Big Sis gets a ring on it.

Problem is, Kate isn’t a Princess who needs to be rescued, she’s a queen who is content to wait for a King.

When her father basically sells her out to some sexist lout?

She can survive or thrive.

Refusing to be Stepford Wived, Kate resolves to find his weakness; and in doing so, realizes that his downfall is HER.

The show runs today through Sunday at 6:30pm every night on the Willard Library lawn.



