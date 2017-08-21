‘Shadow Chaser’ Watches The Eclipse With Some Special Equipment

Umbraphile is our new eclipse word of the day, and it means “Shadow Chaser”. I learned this word from fellow Umbraphile Edward Swonger, and he is planning to watch the eclipse, while some special equipment makes his eclipse memories.

Edward has two special telescopes set up, so while he is enjoying the eclipse with his glasses, cameras will automatically capture this historic moment for him.

The telescopes are connected to two different DSLR cameras, and a motorized mount that tracks the sun.

In order to take a picture of the eclipse while he is viewing it, his automated software will be taking various pictures and sending them to his computer.

But Swonger says this is just another way to combine a few of his favorite things.

Edward Swonger said, “I love computers, I love photography, and I like natural phenomena, so this is kind of a good combination for me.”

He is also customizing his own Solar Eclipse filters so the sun doesn’t damage his cameras.

