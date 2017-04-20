Sgt. Jason Cullum Talks to 44News This Morning

Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum visited 44News to talk about the recent shooting at the Pony Gentleman’s Club and EPD’s Operation S.A.F.E.

Additional patrols from the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and F.B.I. targeted high crime areas to get criminals off the streets. In all, 68 arrests were made on charges, including narcotics, robbery and weapons violations.

Sgt. Cullum also talked about Clarence Miller, the man accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jennings of Sebree outside of the Pony Gentlemen’s Club. He also spoke about the annual Guns’n’Hoses event this Saturday night.

Comments

comments