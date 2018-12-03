Home Indiana Sgt. Jason Cullum Remembers His Conversation With George H.W. Bush December 3rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The last time that President George Herbert Walker Bush was in Evansville was during the early 2000s. Bush was here attending a fundraiser.

Among the officers assigned to the President’s motorcade detail was Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum who’s eager to talk about the man he deeply respects.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says the former President made a lasting impression on him and the officers of the Evansville department.

He remembers fondly a conversation he had with Mr. Bush, a man who seemed bigger than life.

“Before he got on the plane to leave he took the time to personally thank each of us that were involved with that detail, so that was a pretty good honor,” says Cullum.

A young officer at the time Jason Cullum talked with the former President.

“I actually had a brief conversation with him about some stuff I had done in the Air Force that involved doing security for him in the early ’90s,” says Cullum.

“To me it was very important to be able to have that conversation. You could tell that he was actually listening. He wasn’t just trying to get back to the plane and home. He was actually interested in those encounters with each of us as he met with us and shook our hands, and thanked us for what we do for the community and what we did for him that night.”

The magnitude of how big a deal that conversation took years to set in for Cullum who was focused more on doing his job to protect the former President.

A picture captured that special moment and now years later…

“I get to have that and my kids get to see it so they realize that their dad did something that was pretty cool,” says Cullum.

Bush’s passing highlights his career as an American lawmaker and statesmen, but also a genuine person.

“Just very personable,” says Cullum.

“We weren’t just part of a security detail to him. We were part of the local police department. We were part of the community that he came to visit.”

President Bush will be buried in College Station, Texas in his family plot behind the George H.W. Bush presidential library.

Comments

comments