Sgt. China Amber Lee Awarded Military Person of the Year

The American Legion, Department of Indiana names its active military person of the year who lives right here in the Tri-State.

Staff Sargent China Amber Lee was sponsored by American Legion Post 354 out of Evansville.

Lee enlisted in the army in 2009 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2011.

She’s served in several oversea duty stations including Germany and Korea.

Lee was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for devoting over 140 hours to the Garrison Better Opportunity for Single Solders Program.

And is now a recruiting officer here in Evansville.

