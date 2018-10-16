Home Indiana Evansville Sewer Work to Restrict Roads in Downtown Evansville October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Roads in downtown Evansville will be restricted with closures due to sewer rehabilitation beginning on October 22nd.

The work will be done on the existing effluent sewer located between the East Wastewater Treatment Plant and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Eastbound traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be restricted with closures in defined phases affecting the shoulder, lanes, and center median but will maintain one travel lane through the active work zone at all times.

The closures are needed to provide safe access around the existing manhole structures for necessary work operations. Westbound traffic is not anticipated to experience travel lane restrictions at this time and may only encounter minor disruptions due to the center median closure. Reduced speed limits will be in place to accommodate the work.

The project is expected to last six weeks weather permitting.

