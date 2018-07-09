Sewer Project Underway On Covert Avenue

A stretch of Covert Avenue is down to one lane while crews work on a sewer project. Covert between south Boeke and south Walnut is down to one lane and those restrictions will be in place for about two months.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say most of the work will be in the center of the street pushing traffic to the far right lane in each direction.

While the Covert intersections of Boeke and Vann will be open during this time drivers won’t be able to make most left-hand turns in the work zone.

