Severe Weather, Tornado Warnings in McCracken County

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking drivers to avoid traveling through McCracken and Ballard County for the remainder of Thursday.

This is due to a reported tornado that touched down earlier that day. Crews are working around the clock to clear utility lines downed trees and other debris.

Parts of U.S. 62 Kentucky 305 and 286 and many side roads are being blocked by pieces of grain bins barns and homes.

KYTC has asked all drivers to avoid these areas during this time as first responders work to clear the area.

Comments

comments